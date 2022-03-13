 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha man falls over railing in Capitol District, striking head

  • Updated
An Omaha man sustained life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after falling over a railing on outdoor steps in the Capitol District.

Walter Bowens, 22, fell at about 1:55 a.m. near 1080 Capitol Ave. and was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with a severe brain injury, police reported.

Witnesses said that Bowens tried to slide down the railing, lost his balance and fell down multiple steps, striking his head on the concrete.

A status update was unavailable from hospital staff as of Sunday midday.

