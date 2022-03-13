Omaha man falls over railing in Capitol District, striking head

An Omaha man sustained life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after falling over a railing on outdoor steps in the Capitol District.
Walter Bowens, 22, fell at about 1:55 a.m. near 1080 Capitol Ave. and was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with a severe brain injury, police reported.
Witnesses said that Bowens tried to slide down the railing, lost his balance and fell down multiple steps, striking his head on the concrete.
A status update was unavailable from hospital staff as of Sunday midday.
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.
Bennet Goldstein
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today