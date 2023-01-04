 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha man fined, given one day in jail for having concealed weapon at CWS

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha man fined, given one day in jail for having concealed weapon at CWS

A 36-year-old Omaha man was ordered to pay a $500 fine and spend one day in jail after being found guilty of having a concealed weapon outside the College World Series. 

William Polland was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County Court after pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor. A charge of being in possession of an unregistered firearm, also a misdemeanor, was dismissed. 

Omaha police officers arrested Polland on June 22, 2022, while responding to a call about an armed person at the Baseball Village near 13th and Mike Fahey Streets. Officers said Polland was found with a loaded gun that was not registered. 

Polland did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, police said.

According to court documents, Polland was given credit for previously serving a day in jail. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: House GOP Speaker chaos 'not a good look'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert