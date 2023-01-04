Omaha man fined, given one day in jail for having concealed weapon at CWS

A 36-year-old Omaha man was ordered to pay a $500 fine and spend one day in jail after being found guilty of having a concealed weapon outside the College World Series.

William Polland was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County Court after pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor. A charge of being in possession of an unregistered firearm, also a misdemeanor, was dismissed.

Omaha police officers arrested Polland on June 22, 2022, while responding to a call about an armed person at the Baseball Village near 13th and Mike Fahey Streets. Officers said Polland was found with a loaded gun that was not registered.

Polland did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, police said.

According to court documents, Polland was given credit for previously serving a day in jail.