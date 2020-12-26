 Skip to main content
Omaha man found dead after vehicle leaves Interstate 480
Omaha man found dead after vehicle leaves Interstate 480

Council Bluffs police are investigating the death of an Omaha man who was found on Saturday in his vehicle off the road near the riverfront exit on Interstate 480.

Police found Stephen Johnson, 50, just after 10 a.m. His vehicle had left the road for an unknown reason and came to rest against a tree. He was declared dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Police ask that any witnesses contact the special operations unit at 712-328-4948.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

