Omaha man is killed in collision while driving wrong way on I-29
A 39-year-old Omaha man was killed early Wednesday in a collision that occurred while he was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 29 in Harrison County, Iowa. 

Carson Stiffler was pronounced dead at the hospital in Missouri Valley, Iowa, shortly after the 12:01 a.m. crash, the Iowa State Patrol said. The driver of the second vehicle, Serena Mailes, 20, of Sioux City, Iowa, also was taken to the hospital in Missouri Valley. She was wearing a seat belt. 

Iowa State Patrol investigators, assisted by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, determined that Stiffler was driving a 2006 Honda Civic south in a northbound lane. The Honda collided with a northbound 2017 Toyota RAV4 driven by Mailes near the I-29 off-ramp to Mondamin. 

After the collision, the Honda entered the median and rolled before coming to rest upright. The driver's door was torn off and Stiffler, although wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

