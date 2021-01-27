 Skip to main content
Omaha man killed, another man injured in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80
A 57-year-old Omaha man died and another man was injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on an Interstate 80 on-ramp in Omaha.

Diojenes Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene, an Omaha police spokesman said. Timothy F. Barry, 60, also of Omaha, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. 

Investigators determined that a 2006 Mazda Tribute driven by Ortiz was eastbound on I-80 when it struck the inside median barrier. The SUV then crossed all four eastbound lanes before going airborne, rolling over and landing on the 84th Street on-ramp to eastbound I-80. 

The Mazda came to rest on its top after striking an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Barry that was on the ramp.  

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

