Omaha man killed, two others injured in two-vehicle crash near Gretna

An Omaha man died and two others were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle collision near Gretna.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Gretna Fire & Rescue responded to the crash near Highway 370 and Wickersham Boulevard at 11:16 a.m., according to a press release from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said that Garrett Bragg, 18, of Murdock, Nebraska was driving a 2012 Beige Chevrolet Equinox with his grandmother Rebecca Bragg, 68, when he collided with a concrete-mixer truck operated by Gregory Brennan, 58, of Omaha.

The fully loaded concrete-mixer truck was eastbound on Highway 370, approaching Wickersham Boulevard when the westbound Chevrolet Equinox was attempting a left turn. The concrete-mixer truck struck the Equinox and then overturned in the ditch.

Garrett and Rebecca Bragg were transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with minor injuries. Brennan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the crash is under investigation.

