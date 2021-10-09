Omaha man killed when pickup swerves off I-80 off-ramp, into a ravine

A 44-year-old Omaha man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 80.
Omaha police responded to the crash at eastbound I-80 and L Street at about 10:17 a.m.
A witness saw the driver, Pedro de Pedro Dominguez, traveling east on I-80 at the L Street off-ramp in a 2008 Chevy Avalanche pickup, according to the Omaha Police Department.
The pickup appeared to be taking the westbound L Street ramp when it swerved across the eastbound ramp and went off the road and into a ravine, according to police.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else was in the vehicle, police said. The crash is under investigation.
Tags
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.
Luna Stephens
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.