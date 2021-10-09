Omaha man killed when pickup swerves off I-80 off-ramp, into a ravine

A 44-year-old Omaha man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 80.

Omaha police responded to the crash at eastbound I-80 and L Street at about 10:17 a.m.

A witness saw the driver, Pedro de Pedro Dominguez, traveling east on I-80 at the L Street off-ramp in a 2008 Chevy Avalanche pickup, according to the Omaha Police Department.

The pickup appeared to be taking the westbound L Street ramp when it swerved across the eastbound ramp and went off the road and into a ravine, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else was in the vehicle, police said. The crash is under investigation.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.