Omaha man linked to deadly crash told police he was being chased when he ran a stop sign

An Omaha man told police he was afraid for his safety when he drove through a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, resulting in that driver's death.

Jayden M. Johnson, 18, was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide following the collision that killed Brittni McBride, 33, at the intersection of 42nd Street and Curtis Avenue. McBride, who was ejected from her vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Thursday afternoon. He faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Investigators determined that Johnson was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Curtis Avenue at a high rate of speed when he ran a stop sign about 10:10 p.m. Sunday. The Traverse collided with a 2012 Buick Enclave driven by McBride.

Johnson and his passenger, Shelby Putnam, 16, were treated for injuries at the Nebraska Medical Center. He was released from the hospital Tuesday and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

According to an affidavit filed in Douglas County Court, witnesses told investigators that Johnson's vehicle went around a stopped sedan before running the stop sign. McBride's vehicle had come to a stop, the witnesses said, before proceeding into the intersection.