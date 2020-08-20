Omaha man lives up to his name, wins $140,000 Nebraska Lottery prize

Mya Win of Omaha knows a little something about winning.

Win won a $140,000 jackpot in Wednesday's Nebraska Pick 5 drawing, beating odds of 1 in 501,942.

He bought his ticket at the Select Mart convenience store on North 30th Street, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release. It matched all five winning numbers (10, 19, 23, 31, 37).

Win was excited about his win when he stopped by the lottery's headquarters in Lincoln, said Neil Watson, a Nebraska Lottery spokesman. Win said he and his wife will put the money in savings for now.

Two other recent jackpots have recently been claimed, Watson said. Someone redeemed a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 that was sold in Norfolk for the Aug. 8 drawing, and another player claimed a jackpot of the same size for the Aug. 9 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing.

Both winners requested anonymity, Watson said.

An 80-year-old man from Fort Dodge, Iowa, had a run of good luck playing the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch-off game last week, according to a press release.