Omaha man pleads no contest to attempted sexual assault at Bellevue car wash

A 45-year-old Omaha man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading no contest to attempted sexual assault of a woman at a Bellevue car wash.

Roberto Ismail Sanchez agreed to plea no contest on Friday in Sarpy County District Court. The plea came in exchange for a charge of first-degree sexual assault being amended to the lesser charge. Prosecutors also dismissed a charge of third-degree sexual assault.

Ismail Sanchez, who will be sentenced in July, was accused of kissing and sexually assaulting a woman about 1 p.m. Nov. 29, 2020, in the car wash bay at Big John’s Car Wash in Bellevue, according to a press release from the Bellevue Police Department. He was arrested later that day.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.