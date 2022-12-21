Omaha man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in shooting of acquaintance

A 26-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder and three other felonies in the shooting death of an acquaintance during an argument.

​Daniel Atherton also is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced in March.

Atherton was found guilty of fatally shooting Clinton Brownlee, 39, on May 26 outside of Brownlee’s home near 65th Street and Ames Avenue. Brownlee was found with a gunshot to the chest just before 6:40 p.m. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

Brenda Beadle, chief deputy Douglas County attorney, said Atherton and Brownlee knew each other. The two men were among a group of people who had been collecting scrap metal when an argument began.

Witnesses told police that Atherton became angry and pulled out a handgun and shot Brownlee. Atherton fled on foot.

Beadle said Atherton came upon a homeowner and demanded the keys to the man’s vehicle. When the owner refused, she said, Atherton ran behind the house and hid the gun in an nearby yard.

“He then came back to the front yard, sat down and waited for police,” Beadle said. “The gun was recovered by police.”

Atherton has spent three short stints in Nebraska prisons in the past three years.

He first was sentenced to 18 months in prison in April 2019 after being convicted of terroristic threats and criminal mischief. He was released in May 2019 because of good time and credit for time already served. He then was sentenced in November 2019 to one year in prison for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was released in March 2020.

Finally, he was convicted last year of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. In June 2021, he was sentenced to up to one year in prison. He was released in October.