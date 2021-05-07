Omaha man preparing for third loop around US on his motorcycle

Once the trio makes their way to San Antonio, they will head east to New Orleans, then the Florida Keys for the southern portion of the trip. Once they leave Florida, they will make their way up the East Coast all the way to the Canadian border, then travel to Detroit.

From Detroit, they will ride to the West Coast, stopping in Seattle, then traveling down the coast to Los Angeles. Then they will head east to Phoenix and finish the loop with stops in El Paso and San Antonio before heading back to Omaha.

Jones, who grew up in Mississippi and moved to Nebraska at the age of 19, said there is nothing he’s trying to avoid this time around, although it would be nice not to ride through another rainstorm. He would also like to avoid another bout with kidney stones, which plagued him during his last trip.

“I’d like to avoid those, if possible,” Jones said with a chuckle. “But you don’t worry about things you don’t have any control over on a trip like this. If you worry, then there’s no use to you doing it.”

There’s not a single stop on the trip that Jones said he plans to avoid.