Omaha man sentenced to prison for tampering with dead body in Bellevue

A 21-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of tampering with physical evidence by moving the body of a dead person.

Armondo D. Becerra, who pleaded no contest to the charge, also was sentenced to a year of probation following his release. A charge of removing or concealing a dead body was dismissed by the Sarpy County Attorney's Office.

Becerra is one of five people arrested in connection with the death of Matthew A. Brenden on Oct. 20, 2019. Brenden's body was found in Bellevue at Faulkland Park, 8700 S. 48th St.

Police said Brenden died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Alyssa Edmisten, 19, who pleaded no contest to false reporting, told her stepfather that Brenden killed himself while at a small gathering hosted by her boyfriend, Nolan B. Carpenter, 19.

Edmisten is set to be sentenced next month.

Police also arrested Carpenter, Eric J. Palmquist, 22, and Emily L. Groff, 19. Carpenter pleaded not guilty to tampering with physical evidence. A trial is set for next month.

Palmquist pleaded no contest to tampering with physical evidence. Groff pleaded no contest to false reporting. Each of them will be sentenced next month.