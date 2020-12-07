Omaha man shoots himself in the groin while putting handgun away

An Omaha man shot himself in the groin while putting away a handgun.

The 27-year-old man accidentally shot himself about 4:30 p.m. Friday in a home near 102nd and Maple Streets. He told police that he and his wife were packing to move out.

The man said he was sitting in his bedroom and had just finished cleaning a Springfield XD 9 mm handgun. As he attempted to move the gun from his lap to a case, the gun discharged a bullet that grazed the right side of his scrotum.

The man's wife told police that she heard a gunshot and saw her husband run from the bedroom. She drove him to Methodist Hospital, where he was to be stitched up.

Police said the man has a concealed carry permit for the gun.

