Omaha man spends his days growing food for his family in North Omaha gardens

Jacques Musavyimana walks through rows of tall green cornstalks looking for his father.

Emmanuel Sekamana is here somewhere. He’s always here.

“He loves just being out here and producing,” Musavyimana says as he searches. “It’s life for him.”

But on this unusually cool summer morning, Musavyimana can't find his father at the garden at 40th and Decatur Streets. So he keeps walking until he reaches a second garden at 40th and Parker Streets.

There, Sekamana, 60, is hard at work.

With one whack of a machete, he cuts down cornstalks and pulls off the ears of corn. He hacks at unwanted weeds with a wooden-handled tool. And he gathers up big piles of beans from which his family members will later spend hours plucking pods that they carefully open.

With land and resources provided by Omaha nonprofits that make garden plots available to dozens of Omahans, Sekamana is able to grow the majority of the food his family eats in these North Omaha gardens. There are beans, corn, tomatoes and vegetables he grew up eating, such as African eggplants, known as “intore."

Speaking through his son, who was translating, Sekamana said that working in the garden makes him happy. It keeps his mind busy and his muscles moving. He finds peace and quiet here.

“It’s a happiness that’s unexplainable," he said of eating the food he grows. "It’s beyond happiness.”

Sekamana is originally from Burundi, a country in east-central Africa. After losing his father at a young age, he had to help support his family and got a job working in agriculture.

“There was a lot of war going on,” Musavyimana said. “So they had to find a way to survive, and that was gardening. So he grew up doing that and he loves it. He loves it.”

Sekamana and his family came to Nebraska in 2009 after living in refugee camps for decades, first in Rwanda and then in Tanzania. Many of the nine children of Sekamana and his wife, Suzana Nizigiyimana, were born in the refugee camps.

Daughter Marie Rose Byukusenge said even in the refugee camps, her father would garden. No matter where the family has lived, there has been a garden.

After moving to Nebraska, Sekamana worked in meatpacking plants, but struggled to adjust to the environment. Musavyimana said his father asked him if there was a place he could garden in Nebraska, which is how the family found City Sprouts, a local nonprofit that teaches Omaha residents how to grow food and has several community gardens.

Musavyimana remembers being offered a place to garden by the executive director of City Sprouts, who told him his dad could have the land if he was wiling to expand the garden.

"I said, 'Well, be careful what you wish for, because he might take over the whole thing.'"

At the time, the family was living in South Omaha. To get to his new garden, Sekamana would walk 5 or 6 miles every morning, his son said.

Eventually, Sekamana was able to expand his garden by using land provided by Omaha Permaculture, a North Omaha-based nonprofit that takes unused parcels of land from across the city and transforms them into spaces where community members can grow their own food.

Sekamana quit his job at the meatpacking plant and now gardens full time, producing much of the food his family eats and filling the seven freezers in his home with food to eat year-round. Four of his children said he spends almost every day at the gardens and puts in long hours.

“Who works Monday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to whatever time?” Musavyimana said. “When I visit home, where is Dad? Garden. Shoot. It’s 5 o’clock.”

“That’s like his second home,” said Suzana Ntirampeba, one of Sekamana's daughters.

Even in the winter, his children said, Sekamana can be found in his garden, picking up trash or doing whatever needs to be done to prepare for the next growing season.

Musavyimana said his father hopes to sell more of what he grows, but because of his generous nature, he often gives away vegetables to others for free.

The work Sekamana does is extremely physical. Musavyimana said that when he helps his father, he gets tired in about an hour.

Due to a lack of water availability at one of his gardens, Sekamana must bring water to the sites in giant plastic tubs that he fills up elsewhere.

“That’s what’s feeding us right now, so it’s wonderful," Byukusenge said. "I wish I could do it, but it’s not for everybody. It’s a lot of work.”

Aaron French, manager of Urban Farm Initiatives for City Sprouts, said his organization has a tractor and uses it to get work done in the gardens. He said he doubted anyone who works for City Sprouts would have the stamina to do as much physical work as Sekamana.

"It’s absurd," French said. "It's incomprehensible. I don’t know how he does it.”

“I think I love growing food, but he makes me feel like I don’t love growing food at all,” French said.

French said City Sprouts has undergone a lot of changes in recent years and is now looking to address systemic issues of access to food, largely based in certain geographic areas of Omaha. That includes helping people gain access to land to grow food.

The changes were spurred by the pandemic, French said. The nonprofit went from being focused on education to trying to help reduce food insecurity in Omaha.

During harvest season, City Sprouts donates about 500 pounds of food a week to food pantries. ​

"We're using food as a way to build equitable systems across issues, whether that's nutrition or food access or land access," French said.

Four of Sekamana's children have participated in the City Sprouts internship program, where they learn about growing food, cooking food and life skills such as how to do taxes and manage credit cards.

Daughters Justine Niyonzima and Suzana Ntirampeba both participated in the internship program, but they said they discovered their father might be the most talented gardener in the family. Still, gardening connects them all.

"Gardening is the way to our dad’s heart," Niyonzima said. "A lot of our conversations are based on gardening.”

Musavyimana said when visitors come to Omaha, locals often will take them to the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium to show off what the city has to offer.

His dad?

Sekamana takes them to his garden.

Niyonzima and Ntirampeba said one year, the family went to California to visit relatives, including Sekamana's sister, who also has a garden. How often did the brother and sister visit that garden?

“Every single day,” the sisters said in unison.