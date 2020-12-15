Omaha man sues City Council president after being removed from meeting by deputy

Mitchell told The World-Herald that he believes the lawsuit will set a standard for how Omaha City Council members should interact with the public.

"When people go up and speak — even if it's something you don't like — you should listen to that message," he said.

Mitchell began his remarks that day by saying that his "slave name" was David Mitchell but that Douglas County knew him by an identification number at the "Douglas County Concentration Camp," a reference to the Douglas County Jail.

Mitchell has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor in connection with incidents alleged to have occurred in 2014, court documents show. He posted 10% of a $300,000 bail about three weeks before the Nov. 24 meeting.

According to an Omaha police report, a 20-year-old woman told police in June that she was sexually assaulted by Mitchell twice between March and September 2014 at a North Omaha home and a location outside Douglas County. She would have been 14 and 15 years old at those times. Mitchell was 21 years old then. Mitchell has denied those allegations.