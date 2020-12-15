Omaha man sues City Council president after being removed from meeting by deputy

An Omaha man who has announced plans to run for Omaha City Council has filed a lawsuit against outgoing Council President Chris Jerram after Jerram ordered him removed from a council meeting.
David D. Mitchell, who has taken out the paperwork to petition his way onto the ballot for the council's District 2 seat, alleged in a court filing that Jerram violated his First Amendment rights.
Mitchell is one of several people who have said they plan to challenge Councilman Ben Gray for his seat representing northeast Omaha. Jerram is not seeking reelection to his District 3 seat representing midtown and downtown.
The primary is April 6, and the general election is May 11.
Mitchell's lawsuit stems from a Nov. 24 City Council meeting during which Jerram directed a Douglas County sheriff's deputy to remove Mitchell from the meeting for speaking out of order.
Video of the meeting shows Mitchell, 27, speaking during a public comment period on an agenda item that directed money to Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that works to eliminate gang and gun violence.
During his remarks, Mitchell said that people in west Omaha have achieved safe neighborhoods by "keeping Black people out" and engaging in redlining, the historical practice in which financial institutions declined to offer home loans to people of color in predominantly minority neighborhoods.
About a minute after he began speaking, Mitchell suggested that another council member had put on a "show" during an earlier discussion of affirmative action. At that point, Jerram told Mitchell that he was out of order and gave him a final warning. When Mitchell responded, "You're out of order, sir," Jerram asked the deputy to remove him.
The deputy then closed a laptop that Mitchell had brought to the lectern and escorted him out of the room.
As president of the council, Jerram oversees meetings and manages public comment periods. He frequently interjects, reminding speakers to provide their name and address, alerting them that their allotted time is up or warning them that they're off topic. People who speak on an agenda item must limit their comments to the topic at hand.
The council's rules say the presiding officer can tell someone to stop speaking if he or she believes the person is out of order. Jim Dowding, the council's chief of staff, said council presidents have some leeway on how strictly to enforce the rules. Some are more lenient than others.
“It’s a judgment call,” Dowding said.
The lawsuit in part seeks $70,000 in damages. Jerram declined to comment because of the pending litigation and referred questions to a deputy city attorney, who could not be immediately reached.
Mitchell told The World-Herald that he believes the lawsuit will set a standard for how Omaha City Council members should interact with the public.
"When people go up and speak — even if it's something you don't like — you should listen to that message," he said.
Mitchell began his remarks that day by saying that his "slave name" was David Mitchell but that Douglas County knew him by an identification number at the "Douglas County Concentration Camp," a reference to the Douglas County Jail.
Mitchell has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor in connection with incidents alleged to have occurred in 2014, court documents show. He posted 10% of a $300,000 bail about three weeks before the Nov. 24 meeting.
According to an Omaha police report, a 20-year-old woman told police in June that she was sexually assaulted by Mitchell twice between March and September 2014 at a North Omaha home and a location outside Douglas County. She would have been 14 and 15 years old at those times. Mitchell was 21 years old then. Mitchell has denied those allegations.
Mitchell was one of the leaders of the protest that prompted the 11-Worth Cafe to close in June. The demonstrations were sparked by a controversial Facebook post written by the son of the restaurant’s owner, Tony Caniglia Jr. Protesters also objected to a menu item that was named for Robert E. Lee, the Civil War Confederate general.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
