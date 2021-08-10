Omaha man taken to hospital in serious condition following house fire

An Omaha man was taken to a hospital in serious condition early Tuesday after being injured in a house fire just north of 145th Street and West Dodge Road.

The man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. The Nebraska Humane Society was on scene to assist with recovery of dog that died in the fire.

The fire in a single-family dwelling at 1026 N. 145th Circle was reported shortly after midnight, the spokesman said. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Investigators determined that the fire spread from an attached pool house and deck into the home. The lone occupant told investigators that he awoke to find smoke in the home and escaped out a bedroom window.

The home, valued at about $253,000, sustained approximately $150,000 in damage, the spokesman said. An additional $55,000 of the house's contents also were lost.

The fire was determined to be accidental and caused by smoking materials, the spokesman said. The fire was declared under control at 1:08 a.m.

