Omaha man, trying to make sure his gun was safe, shoots himself in the leg

An Omaha man told police he was just trying to make sure his was handgun was safe when he shot himself in the leg.

The incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. Saturday while the man was sitting in a car in a parking lot near 90th and Maple Streets. The 26-year-old called 911 after he shot himself just above his left ankle.

The man said he was sitting in his 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, preparing to meet friends for drinks, when he decided to make sure his gun was safe. He said he removed the magazine from the gun and pointed it "in a safe direction" toward his feet before pulling the trigger.

Officer Joe Nickerson, an Omaha police spokesman, said: "Most guns will still shoot if there is a round in the chamber, even if the magazine has been removed. It is a common cause of negligent discharges."

A police officer who responded to the call applied a tourniquet to the man's leg to slow the bleeding. The man was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment.

