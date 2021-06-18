Omaha man was 'too cheap' to buy new truck, so he won one instead

Somebody in Omaha has got a nice chunk of lottery change — they just need to claim it.

Lottery officials said a winning Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $86,000 was sold for Wednesday’s drawing at the Family Fare supermarket at 108th and Q Streets.

The ticket in the daily drawing matched all five winning numbers: 2, 13, 29, 31, 34. The winner beat odds of 1 in 501,942 to win the prize, which must be claimed at Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln within six months.

If the winner is from Omaha, that person would be the second Omahan to win a sizable lottery prize in the past week.

Touray’s new truck is the sixth of seven such prizes awarded in the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game.

Touray told lottery officials he almost never buys scratch-off lottery tickets. But he started playing the Truck$ & Buck$ game because his old truck was starting to develop what he called “little gremlins.”

“I told my wife, I’m too cheap, I don’t want to buy a new truck,” Touray said, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release. “I’m going to win that truck.”