Omaha man who drowned while docking boat on Missouri River is identified
A 66-year-old man who fell into the Missouri River and drowned while docking a boat Friday night has been identified as an Omaha resident. 

Robert J. Winberg was submerged for an extended period and then declared dead at the Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha police said. Members of the Omaha Fire Department found Winberg beneath the water at N.P. Dodge Park in northern Omaha.

A person who had been with Winberg called 911 about 9:20 p.m. Police said there was no reason to suspect foul play.

  

