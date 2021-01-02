Omaha man who seemed to know everyone in town made others feel special

"He would do anything he could for you at any time of the day," Jasa said. "Countless times, he'd drop everything to help me do something. He was just that kind of guy. He was everyone's friend."

Goranson loved to try new things and enjoyed many different activities. He studied abroad in Beijing and played rugby there. He loved music because of the influence of his music teacher mother. And he had bowled since he was young, eventually earning a scholarship to University of Nebraska-Lincoln to compete on the bowling team.

The family has a 12-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog named Lola, who is handicapped, but Goranson gladly wheeled her around the neighborhood in a wagon for walks.

Abby Goranson, who went to Duchesne Academy, knew Andy Goranson in high school as a friend, but the two didn't date until she moved back to Omaha in the early 2000s.

"He taught everyone he met how to love and live without abandon and take every opportunity to say 'I love you,'" she said.

His funeral is Monday at 11 a.m. at the Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler West Center Chapel at 7805 West Center Road. A visitation is scheduled from 9-11 a.m.

In addition to his wife and sons, he is survived by his brother Christopher and many other family members.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.