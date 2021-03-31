 Skip to main content
Omaha man working two jobs hopes to quit one after winning $50k in lottery
Americans spend more than $70 billion on lottery tickets each year, but do you know what your options are if you win?

Darrell Crews has been working two full-time jobs to pay off debts.

Now that he’s won a $50,000 prize in the Nebraska Lottery’s Pick 5 game, he’s hoping to quit one of them.

Crews was one of two Omahans who visited lottery headquarters in Lincoln on Tuesday to claim recent jackpots in the daily Pick 5 game, which involves matching five numbers from 1 to 38. Anthony Elem won $102,000 in Friday’s game, while Crews took Saturday’s top prize.

Crews told lottery officials that he buys five $1 tickets each day and checks the numbers each evening after the daily drawing. Saturday he bought tickets at the Hy-Vee supermarket at 5150 Center St.

He said he’s matched four numbers before but never all five. The odds of picking all five are 1 in 501,942.

At first, Crews said, he wasn’t sure if he was seeing right. After he confirmed the numbers matched — 7, 13, 26, 32 and 36 — he took extra care with the winning ticket.

“I hid the ticket in a secret spot,” he said. “I made sure it didn’t go missing.”

Elem bought his ticket at a Quik Trip convenience store at 72nd Street and Military Avenue. He told lottery officials that he started shaking when he discovered his ticket matched Friday’s winning numbers: 2, 12, 16, 23 and 32.

“Wow, I can’t believe this,” he said.

Like Crews, Elem said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills.

