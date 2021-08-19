Omaha man's sisters stuck at Kabul airport as they try to flee Taliban

The documents were in order, the boarding passes were in hand and the gate was steps away, but for two Afghan women, a flight out of Kabul, Afghanistan, was somehow still out of reach Thursday.

From his home in Omaha, the women’s brother, John, has anxiously awaited his sisters’ departure from Afghanistan’s capital since the Taliban took control of the country last weekend. (The World-Herald is withholding John’s last name for his family’s safety.)

They are among thousands of people desperately trying to board a flight out of the country.

John’s work as a translator and media adviser for the U.S. military years ago publicly placed him alongside high-ranking U.S. officials and made his family targets of the Taliban.

His sisters were attacked multiple times when the Taliban learned his identity, John said. His cousin was killed by Taliban fighters when he refused to share the women’s location. John’s sisters have regularly moved around Afghanistan to avoid Taliban fighters.

A U.S. citizen, John has worked for almost four years to get them through the immigration system and to safety in the U.S. For the last two years, all that stood in their way was a single interview and a visa stamp, he said.