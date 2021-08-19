Omaha man's sisters stuck at Kabul airport as they try to flee Taliban

The documents were in order, the boarding passes were in hand and the gate was steps away, but for two Afghan women, a flight out of Kabul, Afghanistan, was somehow still out of reach Thursday.
From his home in Omaha, the women’s brother, John, has anxiously awaited his sisters’ departure from Afghanistan’s capital since the Taliban took control of the country last weekend. (The World-Herald is withholding John’s last name for his family’s safety.)
They are among thousands of people desperately trying to board a flight out of the country.
John’s work as a translator and media adviser for the U.S. military years ago publicly placed him alongside high-ranking U.S. officials and made his family targets of the Taliban.
His sisters were attacked multiple times when the Taliban learned his identity, John said. His cousin was killed by Taliban fighters when he refused to share the women’s location. John’s sisters have regularly moved around Afghanistan to avoid Taliban fighters.
A U.S. citizen, John has worked for almost four years to get them through the immigration system and to safety in the U.S. For the last two years, all that stood in their way was a single interview and a visa stamp, he said.
As the Taliban swept across the country at a speed that shocked the world, the family realized that they were out of time.
“Everywhere is in control of the Taliban; there’s nowhere else to run,” John said.
His sisters began their journey to the Kabul airport days ago. They encountered Taliban checkpoints staffed by militants set on deterring civilians from reaching the airport, according to John.
“My sisters have been telling the Taliban that their husbands are in the United States, and they’re to join their family,” he said. “They’ve had to lie, otherwise anything can happen to them. Any second they can be arrested, and they would disappear.”
As of Thursday, the women had been in the airport for two days. They were emailed generic boarding passes by the U.S. State Department and told to be at a specific gate at 8 a.m. The last time John was able to talk with his sisters, they’d been waiting outdoors near the airport gate for almost 11 hours.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said 6,000 people were cleared for evacuation Thursday and were expected to board military flights.
Additional American troops arrived at the airport, and as of Thursday, there were about 5,200, including Marines who specialize in evacuation coordination and an Air Force unit that specializes in emergency airport operations.
With no food, no water and crowds of people standing under the sun, conditions are dire and unsafe, John said.
One of John’s sisters was sitting and talking to a woman near the gate when a stray bullet struck the woman’s hand.
“These aren’t safe conditions,” John said. “People are going to die there. The next second, they could be dead. I know there are probably a lot of other people out there, but they need to ratify this process.”
This report includes material from The Associated Press.
