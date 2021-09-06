Omaha Marine Cpl. Daegan Page's remains will arrive about 1:30 p.m. Friday

The remains of Cpl. Daegan Page are expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield about 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Page, a 23-year-old Marine, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed on Aug. 26 in a bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

In a statement, Page's family thanked the people planning to line the streets to welcome him home. The family said they are working with the Omaha Police Department to coordinate a route from Eppley to Braman Mortuary at 6505 S. 144th St.

The family is also working to coordinate a public visitation for those who would like to come pay their respects to Page. The public visitation will take place sometime before his funeral, which is set for 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

Following the funeral, Page's remains will be laid to rest at Omaha National Cemetery.

The family said it will provide further updates on Page's memorial Facebook page.

