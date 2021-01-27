Omaha may avoid 'nasty' weekend storm, but could see freezing rain

Another storm is forecast to make its mark on Omaha this weekend, but you may need to swap the snow shovel for an umbrella.

A system moving into the Plains could bring a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain to eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

Omaha and areas south of Interstate 80 should mostly see rain Saturday morning and throughout the day, said Dave Eastlack, a weather service meteorologist. But he didn't rule out the possibility that some areas could receive a mix of rain and snow.

The area expected to see the most significant snow stretches from central Iowa to Indiana. Far northeast Nebraska could see snow as well.

The precipitation in the Omaha area may gradually switch from rain to snow Saturday evening, but by then, the system is forecast to be moving out to the south, Eastlack said.

