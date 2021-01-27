 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha may avoid 'nasty' weekend storm, but could see freezing rain
0 comments
top story

Omaha may avoid 'nasty' weekend storm, but could see freezing rain

{{featured_button_text}}

Another storm is forecast to make its mark on Omaha this weekend, but you may need to swap the snow shovel for an umbrella.

A system moving into the Plains could bring a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain to eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

Omaha and areas south of Interstate 80 should mostly see rain Saturday morning and throughout the day, said Dave Eastlack, a weather service meteorologist. But he didn't rule out the possibility that some areas could receive a mix of rain and snow.

The area expected to see the most significant snow stretches from central Iowa to Indiana. Far northeast Nebraska could see snow as well.

The precipitation in the Omaha area may gradually switch from rain to snow Saturday evening, but by then, the system is forecast to be moving out to the south, Eastlack said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraskans may luck out in terms of snowfall. Eastlack said Saturday's storm system shares qualities of the one that brought nearly a foot of snow to Omaha this week and even more to Lincoln. But warmer air Thursday and Friday should prevent what could have been "a very nasty (snow) storm," he said. 

The forecast for Thursday and Friday is dry, with highs about 30 on Thursday and in the mid-30s Friday.

"We're kind of dodging a bullet," Eastlack said.

The Omaha Public Schools called for another remote learning day Wednesday amid an early-morning snowfall that brought less than an inch to Omaha, about 1 inch in Lincoln and 1.5 inches to Shenandoah, Iowa.

Sunday is expected to be dry with a high near 30.

Dangerous winter storm targets Omaha on Jan. 25, 2021

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert