Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announces marriage to longtime friend

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has married a longtime friend, her office announced Thursday.

Stothert, 68, married Dr. J. Kevin O'Rourke in a private ceremony on Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for the Mayor's Office. O'Rourke is an anesthesiologist who completed his training at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

"As we both moved around the country with families and careers, we have remained friends," Stothert said in a prepared statement. "His friendship has been a great source of strength for me, especially over the last year. Kevin and I look forward to seeing you soon."

Stothert's late husband, Dr. Joe Stothert, 72, died in March 2021. He and Stothert were married 40 years and had two children.

Joe Stothert was a critical care physician. The mayor formerly worked as a registered nurse.

Stothert said she and O'Rourke "met 45 years ago in St. Louis when he was in medical school at St. Louis University and I was a critical care nurse at St. Louis University Hospital."

The mayor returns to work next week, her spokeswoman said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.