Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert to undergo cataract surgery

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will undergo two cataract surgeries in the coming weeks.

Stothert's first surgery will take place Tuesday, her office announced Monday. The second is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Cataract surgery is a procedure to remove the lens of the eye and, in most cases, replace it with an artificial lens. Normally, the lens of an eye is clear, but a cataract causes the lens to become cloudy, which eventually affects vision.

Stothert, who is 68, will be out of the office and working from home the day after both procedures, her office said.