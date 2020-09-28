Omaha mayor, police chief, others back Don Kleine after criticism from Nebraska Democrats

“He is also a man I have great respect for,” he said. “I have personally witnessed him be a champion for crime victims while seeking justice for victims of all races and genders. I ask that everyone revisit the vast body of work of County Attorney Kleine, and you will see a dedicated and ethical public servant.”

The Omaha Police Officers Association, the union for officers at the captain’s rank or lower, also showed support for Kleine on social media, saying news of the resolution was “sad and disappointing.”

The resolution, adopted Saturday during a state central committee meeting, came in response to Kleine’s comments last week about James Scurlock, who was fatally shot by white bar owner Jake Gardner during a Black Lives Matter protest on May 30 in the Old Market. Kleine declined to file charges against Gardner, saying he acted in self-defense.

A grand jury, led by former federal prosecutor Fred Franklin, later charged Gardner with manslaughter, terroristic threats, attempted first-degree assault and weapon use. Gardner died by suicide Sept. 20 in Hillsboro, Oregon, the day his attorney said he was expected to turn himself in.