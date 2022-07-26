Omaha mayor proposes increased city budget, tax levy will stay flat

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is proposing a higher city budget for next year, but the increase in expenses won't lead to increased taxes.

Instead, the city's tax levy will stay flat, thanks in part to rising revenue from property taxes, sales taxes and the city's restaurant tax.

Stothert presented her 2023 budget proposal to the Omaha City Council and the public on Tuesday.

Stothert said she and her team had to adjust the budget quickly after an audit showed that the Douglas County Treasurer's Office miscalculated millions of dollars in revenue in 2021, resulting in overpayments to the city, among other entities.

That change left the city with about $5 million less in the budget. Officials also had to deal with the lingering pandemic and an inflation rate that is hovering above 9%.

But a projected increase in sales and restaurant tax revenue shows signs of economic recovery, Stothert said.

Property tax revenues are estimated to increase by 6.25% to $210.4 million. And the restaurant tax is expected to take in $39.8 million, nearly 11% more than this year.

Inflation remains a concern, Stothert said, but the city's personnel contracts aren't subject to inflationary swings, and the city has locked in fuel rates through February.

The property tax levy will remain the same in 2023 as it was in 2022 — 46.922 cents per $100. That means that someone who owns at home valued at $150,000 for tax purposes would pay about $704 a year in city property taxes.

The city's tax rate is just one piece of an Omahan's property tax bill. The county, school districts and other governmental entities make up the rest.

The city's 2023 general fund is proposed to be $474 million, a 3.9% increase from the 2022 budget. The general fund is the pot of money that pays for most city services and the employees who deliver them.

The increase is consistent with previous annual budgets.

The entire budget proposal comes in at about $1.3 billion .

The city received more than $112 million in money through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. That money is not included in the general fund budget, Stothert said. City officials previously identified a number of uses for the money, of which 92% have been distributed or committed. Uses include a hotel stimulus program, improvements made at city parks and investments in affordable housing.

Two notable additions to the capital improvement plan, which also was presented Tuesday, include the $306 million for the streetcar project as well as additional funding for the revitalization of riverfront parks. Neither plan pulls money from the general fund budget.

Stothert said the city will put an additional $10 million toward helping with construction of the remaining riverfront parks. Steve Curtiss, the city finance director, said costs exceeded original estimates as plans for the parks were completed. The city previously invested $50 million in the park revitalization project. The rest of the money for that project came from philanthropists.

Some highlights from the budget proposal:

Libraries

The Omaha Public Library's budget is increasing 10.17% to $19.3 million.

That amount takes into account lease payments related to moving the main downtown branch library. Those lease payments would be for the new branch at 1401 Jones St. and the temporary administration building at 84th and Frederick Streets.

Two full-time and six part-time staffers will be added. Wages also will increase for part-time staff.

The budget also accounts for the purchase of materials.

Police

The Police Department's proposed budget of $178.4 million is an increase of 4.6%.

The department still is budgeted for 906 sworn officers, unchanged from the previous year.

This year's budget accounts for an additional 35 to 40 police cruisers as well as an equipment upgrade to better communicate with Douglas County 911.

This year also marks the final year of transitioning funding for the department's mental health co-responder program to the general fund budget. It previously has been funded through foundations.

The police budget also includes eight new civilian positions. Those positions will cover responsibilities previously assigned to sworn officers. It will bring the total number of civilian staffers to 161.

Fire

The Fire Department's proposed budget of $125.5 million is a 3.9% increase over 2022.

An additional fire engine, Engine 2, will be added to Fire Station 1 at 15th and Jackson Streets.

Also included are plans to acquire land and start the design process for a new fire station in northwest Omaha, near 168th and Fort Streets.

The budget also accounts for a new medic unit based out of Fire Station 24 at 2304 Fontenelle Blvd., as well as an additional 17 firefighters.

Public Works

The department's proposed operating budget is $203 million, up 12.5%. City officials note that Public Works receives money from several other funding sources.

About $18 million is set to go toward street resurfacing budget, up 6%.

The budget accounts for the addition of 25 new employees. Additional staff members will address safety, inspections, engineering and accounting.

The bulk of the department's budget coming from the general fund goes toward the trash-hauling contract, which is projected at $35.7 million.

Parks

The Parks Department's $25.8 million budget will allow for increased wages for part-time employees. The increase is designed to help recruit staff, especially lifeguards in the summer.

The budget does not include $10 million worth of funding from ARPA that will enhance 10 city parks and three additional spaces.

Planning

The planning department's $13.7 million budget allows for upgraded technology to improve customer service, increased numbers of rental property inspections and the creation of a housing manager position to oversee an affordable housing plan.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Legislative Chambers of the City-County Building at 1819 Farnam St.