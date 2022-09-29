Omaha mayor reverses course on plan to remove Harney Street bike lane

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced Thursday evening that the city is reversing course on plans to remove the protected bike lane on Harney Street.

In a statement, Stothert said that a private donor will provide funding to maintain the protected bikeway until construction of the city's streetcar system begins on Harney Street. In the meantime, the bikeway will be restriped and new bollards and delineators will be installed, according to the Mayor's Office.

The news came shortly after cyclists gathered Thursday to protest the planned removal of the bikeway, the city's only protected bike lane, with a group ride down Harney Street.

Known as the Market to Midtown Bikeway, the protected bike lane was established through a pilot program that began in July 2021 and ends Friday. The two-way, 2-mile lane runs along Harney Street from 10th Street to Turner Boulevard. The bike lane is set between the curb and parallel parking spaces with bollards providing a barrier from the vehicles.

Last week, Stothert announced that the city would not be extending the pilot program beyond Friday. In a letter to council members, the mayor credited the pilot program with providing enough data for an evaluation and “future decisions about protected bikeways in our urban core.” The evaluation would include consideration of Harney Street and other east-west streets for locating a permanent protected bikeway in the future.

However, the mayor's announcement last week also made it clear that the decision to end the pilot program would result in the removal of the bikeway.

That sparked a backlash from community members, who cited a lack of transparency in the decision. Critics included Bike Walk Nebraska, the group that initially proposed the Harney Street bikeway and provided the funding for the pilot project.

Frustration continued to build and ultimately led to Thursday's protest, in which dozens of cyclists rode down Harney Street.

Isabella Manhart, one of the event’s organizers, said the turnout showed how important the bike lane is to many Omahans.

“It sends the message that people here in Omaha care, and that there are people who are willing to show up and say that safe streets matter,” Manhart said.

In her announcement Thursday evening, Stothert reiterated her commitment to seeing dedicated protected bikeways in the city's urban core — a vision that the City Council also voiced support for in a resolution approved just days before the mayor announced the pilot program would not be continued.

As soon as that decision was made, the city started considering "numerous options to keep and pay for the dedicated protected bikeway," Stothert said Thursday. The emergence of the private donor allowed the city to keep the bikeway.

The donor, who was not identified, will pay for the ongoing maintenance of the bikeway, as well as a study of alternate routes and a conceptual design for a permanent protected bikeway.

In ending the pilot program, Stothert cited safety concerns regarding the city's planned streetcar. A route concept approved earlier this month would see streetcars running east along a portion of Harney Street.

In her statement Thursday, the mayor said the Harney Street bike lane could potentially be moved to the north side of the street so that it wouldn't conflict with the streetcar on the south side of Harney. Or it could ultimately be moved to another street.

"I remain 100% committed to dedicated protected bikeways, and I am grateful to the donor making this possible," Stothert said in the statement.

In response to Thursday's development, Manhart said event organizers were glad to hear the protected bikeway is here to stay for the near future, but that continued investment in Omaha’s bike infrastructure is needed.

“This fight isn’t over,” Manhart said. “We need more protected bike lanes, but having this one stay here is a great place to start.”