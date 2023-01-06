Omaha Mayor Stothert names Gerald Kuhn as new Director of Human Rights and Relations

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has named the city's new director of Human Rights and Relations.

Gerald Kuhn will succeed Franklin Thompson, who held the position since 2017, the Mayor's Office announced in a press release Friday.

Kuhn previously served as assistant director for five years, and as the city's Americans with Disabilities director. During his time with the city, Kuhn developed the Restorative Justice Diversion Program, which became a national model.

The Human Rights and Relations Department is primarily responsible for the investigation, elimination and prevention of all forms of socioeconomic disparities and prohibited discrimination in the areas of housing, employment, public accommodation and contracting.

The department also oversees the operation of the Human Rights and Relations Board and the Civil Rights Hearing Board.

Kuhn will begin his new role immediately and will be paid an annual salary of $156,062.

"I am thankful for this opportunity to serve the City of Omaha in this capacity," Kuhn said. "I will continue to build on the wisdom Mayor Stothert and my predecessor Franklin Thompson have passed down to me over the years, and I will do my best to continue to provide the citizens of Omaha with quality services of the Human Rights and Relations Department."

Before joining the department, Kuhn worked as executive director of the Omaha Early Learning Centers, director of vocational services for Mosaic of Omaha and as director of residential services for the Detroit Housing Commission.

Kuhn has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and master's degrees in social justice and counseling. He volunteers as a mentor for 100 Black Men of Omaha, and has served as a board member for Boy Scouts of America, the Refugee Task Force, Jesuit Academy and Metro Area Youth Services.

"Gerald shares our commitment to inclusion, equity and opportunity for everyone," Stothert said in a press release. "He recognizes needs and develops solutions to benefit the Human Rights and Relations Department and make our community aware of the important services we provide to the citizens of Omaha."

