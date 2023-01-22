Omaha Mayor Stothert reflects on year of big development projects, undecided on run for fourth term

2022 was a big year for Jean Stothert.

In her historic third term as Omaha’s mayor, she announced transformative — and at times controversial — development projects, faced criticism for her frequent absences from the city, and advocated for a long-awaited modern streetcar system.

The mayor reflected on the significant events of the year in a wide-ranging interview with The World-Herald, and did not rule out running for a fourth term in 2025.

"I have not made up my mind on what I'm going to do," Stothert said.

In the past year, the downtown Gene Leahy Mall reopened after a three-year overhaul. The 45-year-old W. Dale Clark Library was demolished piece by piece to make way for a corporate skyscraper. Plans for a modern streetcar system sped through City Hall, and millions of dollars in federal COVID relief funds flowed into affordable housing initiatives and city park projects.

Stothert’s desire to see several of those projects through to the end was a major factor in her decision to run for a third term in 2021. That same desire may lead her to take aim at a fourth term as mayor, but for now, she's undecided.

"As opposed to what the social media haters are saying, I love my job. I'm not tired of being mayor," said Stothert, 68. "Everybody that knows me, everybody that works with me, knows I love my job and I work hard."

Stothert defended her out-of-town travel, which garnered increased scrutiny last summer.

The mayor was out of town 91 days in 2022, The World-Herald found through a records request.

Much of that time was spent with her elderly mother in St. Louis, Stothert said. Twenty-four of those days were for a trip to Sicily as part of a Sister City ceremony.

Dr. J. Kevin O’Rourke, whom Stothert married in May, also traveled to Sicily. Like the mayor, O’Rourke paid his own travel expenses.

"Why does it matter?" Stothert said when asked about her out-of-town days. "I mean, why is this a story? I'm beginning to think it's really sexist. When Mayor Suttle and Mayor Daub were out of town, went on Sister City trips, those men were on business trips, but when I go, I'm on vacation?"

As she enters her 10th year as mayor, Stothert said she's not interested in a "higher level" political position.

"I never thought I would run for a third term," Stothert said, "but I did because of all of these projects that I wanted to see to completion."

Those projects include the long-awaited redevelopment of Crossroads Mall at 72nd and Dodge Streets, a housing development on the site of Omaha's former Civic Auditorium and a new philanthropically funded main library.

But the largest plans in terms of cost and scale announced last year were a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters and a modern streetcar system, two projects that were contractually tied together through a redevelopment agreement approved by City Council members last spring.

City and Mutual officials are scheduled to break ground on the skyscraper Thursday. The $600 million, 44-story building will be built at the former W. Dale Clark Library site and is planned to rise 677 feet. That’s 43 feet taller than First National Bank Tower, which has been the city’s tallest structure for the past two decades.

The decision to move the streetcar and Mutual project forward was controversial.

Dozens of Omaha residents voiced frustration and concerns about the transparency of the city's decisions to demolish the library to make way for the skyscraper and to grant more administrative oversight to Heritage Omaha, a philanthropic group that is fundraising millions for the design and construction of a new main library at 72nd and Dodge Streets.

In a letter to The World-Herald last month, billionaire investor Warren Buffett raised concerns about the city's streetcar plans.

Buffett urged caution and suggested that the city instead invest in Omaha’s bus system.

“Omaha has good leadership and a great future,” Buffett wrote. “Our citizens deserve a vote on this huge commitment. If granted, I will vote ‘no.’ ”

A vote on the project isn't required because the streetcar's financing plan won't require a tax increase, Stothert said.

"And you know, you can't take every project to a public vote," Stothert said. "We didn't take the Gene Leahy Mall, the riverfront to a public vote. We didn't take Aksarben Village to a public vote. There's a lot of projects that are going on in Omaha that you don't take to a public vote."

Where Buffett sees an expensive risk in the streetcar project, local developers and city planners see a catalyst for new, much-needed development in Omaha’s urban core.

The streetcar is also contractually tied to the Mutual of Omaha skyscraper, meaning the city must do its best to move the project forward as Mutual prepares to break ground.

Mutual’s original acquisition of the city-owned block where the W. Dale Clark Library sat was made through a deal with Lanoha Real Estate Co. In exchange for the library property, the city took ownership of a Lanoha-owned site at 14th and Dodge Streets, a shovel-ready site that was once home to Union Pacific headquarters.

The city is in the process of preparing a request for proposals for the former Union Pacific site, but has already seen inquiries from several local and national businesses and developers, Stothert said.

"You just look all over Omaha and you see great things happening," Stothert said. "It's an exciting time."

Another spurt of new development is expected when the streetcar opens in 2026.

The proposed streetcar route runs along Farnam and Harney Streets from 42nd Street to 10th Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets. A route concept approved in September added a stretch of Eighth Street, between Capitol Avenue and Farnam Street.

Construction of the project is estimated at $306 million, a cost the city initially plans to cover through the sale of $440 million in bonds.

Once it is built, the city intends to expand routes to the north and south.

The Nebraska Medical Center has already shown interest in expanding the western terminus of the route to reach its campus on Saddle Creek Road.

The medical center isn't an area that can generate tax-incremental financing revenues, a key to paying off the streetcar bonds, so the city would have to consider how the cost would be covered, Stothert said.

Ideally, Stothert said, the city would prioritize dense, multi-use development along the streetcar route, including retail and residential spaces.

A months-long analysis of the project’s financial plan predicted that a special district along the streetcar route will have more than $600 million in tax-increment financing revenues through 2057.

"I'm glad that I could be the mayor to see this happen in Omaha," Stothert said.

