For the first time in a decade, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will not propose an annexation package.

An annual review of the metro area’s SIDs found that annexing any of the 139 existing districts would not meet the mayor's criteria for proposing annexation, according to a press release from Stothert.

That criteria includes annexations that would be revenue positive for the city over the next 10 years, the elimination of islands already surrounded by the city and the ability to prove police and fire services to the annexed SIDs.

SIDs are quasi-municipal jurisdictions formed by a majority of property owners within the district for the purpose of creating improvements, such as water and sewer systems, roads and other infrastructure. They can levy taxes and special assessments and issue bonds to pay for the improvements.

All SIDs will be reviewed again in 2024, according to the Mayor's Office.

