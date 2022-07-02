Omaha metro area a finalist for All-America City Award

City and business officials recognize that the Omaha metropolitan area has a housing problem.

Specifically, officials know the area has a lack of quality affordable housing. That was outlined in a 2021 study conducted by Development Strategies that was spearheaded by nine area philanthropic organizations.

As the study notes, the lack of quality affordable housing has numerous ramifications, including adverse impacts on mental and physical health, economic growth and children’s development.

“It is more clear now than ever how important safe, stable, quality housing is to community well being, and to racial equity in the region. Without it, we are putting our neighbors, our essential workforce and the overall vitality of our communities at risk,” the study’s executive summary states.

Officials’ acknowledgment of the issue, as well as working with numerous community organizations to take steps to address it, have helped the Omaha metro area become a finalist to earn the prestigious All-America City Award, which is presented by the National Civic League.

Pending the results of a virtual competition in mid-July that includes major cities such as Chicago and Atlanta, it would be Omaha’s first All-America City award since 1957.

Being a finalist, according to Martha Bruckner, the executive director of the Metro Omaha Education Consortium, “is a really big deal.”

Bruckner was among three people in the consortium who, with support from representatives of outside organizations, submitted the All-America City application, based in large part on the housing study.

In addition to the study, Bruckner also highlighted work done by various local entities. That includes attorneys providing pro bono legal services for people who are at risk of being evicted from their homes. It also includes organizations such as Front Porch Investments, which has helped hundreds of people avoid homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic and found permanent housing arrangements for many of them.

The City of Omaha also has worked to address housing needs in the city. That work includes the development of an Omaha Housing Affordability Action Plan through which city officials aim to identify strategies that address the issue.

The city also is partnering with Front Porch Investments on an affordable housing program that will be funded with $20 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, $20 million in philanthropic donations and another $20 million from an undisclosed source.

“I think Omaha has a very sincere right to be proud of the work that’s going on in our community,” Bruckner said.

The nuance in the city’s recognition of its housing situation and the steps being taken to address it drew praise from National Civic League evaluators. One evaluator said they were impressed at the number of organizations in the metro area that are taking action in the wake of the housing study’s findings.

Bruckner retired in 2017 as superintendent of the Council Bluffs Community School District after having worked in the Ralston and Millard school districts and at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She said she thinks Omaha was selected as a finalist because organizers’ efforts to address the metro area’s housing challenges predated this year’s All-America City competition, which focuses on those topics.

“This work started … because people in our community — whether in city government or in (philanthropic) agencies around the city — recognized how important the topic was and set out to do the work,” Bruckner said. “We have a plan that we’ve said is important. And we have people coalescing around the topic to try to make a difference.”

Some commenters reviewing the city’s application asked for more detail, including in the area of how housing impacts early childhood education — a central theme of this year’s competition.

Bruckner said she and her fellow presenters are incorporating that feedback as they prepare to make a 10-minute presentation during an All-America City virtual competition from July 18 through July 22. After that, presenters will answer judges’ questions for 10 minutes.

“We want to do Omaha proud,” Bruckner said.

