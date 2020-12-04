Omaha metro food pantries seeing 'unprecedented' numbers, long lines

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And it’s not just Omaha. The Food Bank for the Heartland, which supplies much of the food at Heart Ministry and Together, has seen a huge increase in need throughout the 77 counties in Nebraska and 16 counties in western Iowa that it serves.

That includes pantries in Elkhorn, Millard, Grand Island, Lexington and many other communities. Food bank CEO Brian Barks said a monthly pantry with a church group in Grand Island went from serving 400 households a month before COVID-19 to about 1,000 in May. The group, Fish and Loaves Ministry, is still serving about 800 households a month.

“We saw an immediate 40% increase in the need for food assistance when the pandemic began in March, and it has not let up,” Barks said. “Throughout these eight, nine, 10 months, however long it is, we have seen massive increases in our food distribution. ... And we anticipate it will continue, unfortunately, for some time to come.”

Before the pandemic, the food bank distributed enough food for about 2 million meals per month. During the pandemic, Barks said, it’s sending out about 2.8 million meals monthly.