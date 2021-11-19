Omaha Metro Transit awarded $1.6 million grant to study 24th Street corridor

Omaha's Metro Transit will receive a $1.6 million federal grant to study the 24th Street corridor and plan for future transit developments.

The Omaha transit entity was one of 90 awarded a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, according to a press release from Metro Transit. The grants, awarded to agencies across the U.S., total about $1 billion.

Metro intends to use its grant to study 24th Street from Ames Avenue to Q Street. The study is scheduled to begin in the summer.

In July, Metro identified 24th Street as the next priority transit corridor for enhanced service or possible ORBT expansion following the agency's community engagement and strategic planning initiative.

Metro is planning virtual and in-person meetings after Thanksgiving to continue to shape the strategic plan, which is set to be released to the public in 2022.

Lauren Cencic, Metro's CEO, said the agency is "humbled and honored" to be awarded the grant.

"We look forward to partnering with the community to identify transit improvements for North and South Omaha," Cencic said.