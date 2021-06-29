Omaha morphs into 'Starkville North' as Mississippi State fans hope for first CWS title

Nebraska’s typical Sea of Red had deepened to maroon in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Little leaguers sporting maroon jerseys goofed around. Maroon vehicles with Mississippi license plates squeezed into parking spaces. Outside the downtown CHI Health Center, Mississippi State University officials showed off a maroon trolley with white accents that would give Omaha’s Ollie the Trolley a run for its money.
“When you consider all the people that are here, it’s basically Starkville North,” Jeremiah Dumas said of the large Mississippi State fanbase hoping to see the Bulldogs win their first-ever College World Series title this week.
The only thing standing in the way of that hope is the 2019 CWS champions, the Vanderbilt Commodores, whose black-and-gold-clad fans were just as visible downtown in the lead-up to Monday’s game.
Dumas’ official title at the university is executive director of transportation. But Monday afternoon, he was promoting all things Mississippi State, snapping photos of families who posed in front of the trolley and offering tours inside the vehicle.
“Put your phone down now — hug your momma like you mean it,” Dumas said to one mother-son pair as they posed on the trolley’s rear platform.
“There’s a cowbell in there if you want to ring it,” he said to another young fan admiring the trolley.
Not long after Mississippi State punched its ticket to the Series final with a 4-3 win Saturday night over Texas, Dumas and several other university athletic and transportation officials piled onto the trolley’s wooden seats to make the 17-hour drive to Omaha.
Three storms and some stiff muscles later, the crew arrived Sunday night. MSU operates public transit in Starkville for both the university and the town, Dumas said, “so it only felt natural that we extend that up to Omaha as part of our responsibility of transporting folks.”
The trolley, Dumas said, will be used by alumni groups and others during the Series.
MSU officials are calling it the OmaTrolley, said Dumas, who was quick to note its social media hashtag #OmaTrolley.
Barry and Diane Cole of Mathiston, Mississippi, checked out the trolley during their fourth trip to Omaha for the CWS. They previously came in 2013, 2018 and 2019.
Barry Cole said the couple, who have held Mississippi State baseball season tickets for 40 years, made the trip again to see the Bulldogs make history.
“Win! Win! And win big, of course!” Barry Cole said of his hopes for the series.
This is the 12th time the Bulldogs have competed in the CWS, but they’ve never won it.
Monday night, Mississippi State lost. But regardless of the outcome, Dumas had kind things to say about Omaha.
“We’re known as the hospitality state,” Dumas said of Mississippi. “But (Omaha’s) been fantastic. Y’all have been great.
“Omaha loves Mississippi State,” Dumas said. “Mississippi State loves Omaha.”
