Omaha motorcyclist dies after crashing into mailbox near 81st and Maple Streets

A 71-year-old Omaha man died Saturday night after his motorcycle left the road and crashed into a mailbox.

Ira L. Burks Sr. was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy where he was pronounced dead, according to an Omaha Police spokesman. The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. near 81st and Maple Street.

Investigators determined that Burks was eastbound on Maple Street when his 2006 Honda VTX1300 left the roadway and hit a mailbox.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is urged to contact the Omaha Police traffic unit at 402-444-5626.