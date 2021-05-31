 Skip to main content
Omaha motorcyclist killed after losing control on I-80 exit ramp
A 37-year-old Omaha man died Sunday after losing control of his motorcycle while exiting Interstate 80.

Travis J. McQueen was exiting eastbound Interstate 80 at 60th Street when he lost control and struck a light pole, according to the Omaha Police Department. The crash occurred at 3:15 p.m.

McQueen was driving a Kawasaki ZX600 and was wearing a helmet.

He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

