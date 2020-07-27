Omaha music venues are in danger of shutting down, they say, and they're asking for your help

Slowdown and other members of NIVA are encouraging supporters to visit saveourstages.com and fill out an online form. It sends a form letter, which can be edited, to the user’s congressional representatives, which are selected automatically based on their ZIP code.

“People keep asking me, ‘What can I do?,’” he said. “Don’t buy a T-shirt. Go there and fill it out. You can spend 30 seconds.”

Omaha's 1% Productions, a local booking company whose owners also own The Waiting Room Lounge and Reverb Lounge, has also asked for fans' support.

"It has been a very difficult few months for us, our venues and the entire live music industry and unfortunately we may not be through the worst of it yet," the company said on Facebook. "Please ask your elected representatives to support the RESTART Act and Save Our Stages Act."

More than 1 million letters have been sent to Congress, he said. NIVA is hoping continued efforts through saveourstages.com result in more than 2 million letters being sent.

Kulbel is hopeful the bill will pass because things are bad right now.