Omaha NAACP announces new route for Juneteenth parade

This year’s Juneteenth parade will kick off at an intersection central to North Omaha’s rich African American history: 24th and Lake Streets.

Organizers announced on Saturday the new route for the parade — which is June 18 at 10 a.m. The event celebrates North Omaha’s history and will honor local leaders through its “Village Legacies and Legends” theme.

This will be the first Juneteenth parade held in Omaha since 2019. The event was canceled the previous two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Frankie J. Williams, Juneteenth chairperson for the Omaha Chapter of the NAACP.

“The community is looking forward to us being back and we’re looking forward to being back,” she said.

In recent years the parade route has traveled down 30th Street. This year it will start at 24th and Lake Streets, once home to a bustling business district and now the focus of redevelopment projects.

The route will head north toward Sprague Street, turning onto Florence Boulevard. It ends in Kountze Park, near Florence Boulevard and Pratt Street.

The 24th Street corridor has been the “ground zero” of the African American community in Omaha and it's where the Juneteenth parade has historically taken place, said Preston Love Jr., a community organizer and professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Moving the parade also allows the community to celebrate redevelopment and new activity taking place along 24th Street.

“It's more than just moving four or five blocks down the street. It’s really returning to the heritage of our community,” Love said.

This year’s theme honors the legacies of North Omaha leaders. Organizers hope it inspires the next generation of community leaders, said the Rev. T. Michael Williams, pastor at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and president of the Omaha Chapter of the NAACP.

“It's very much about connecting the past with the present and moving toward the future,” he said. “Helping youth to be able to see that this can be them, I think, is very important.”

Juneteenth, which is annually recognized on June 19, marks the day in 1865 when Union troops brought news of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved people in Texas. President Abraham Lincoln signed the proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but it was not until the Civil War ended that word of their freedom reached everyone affected.

“As generations change, some people don't know that history,” Love said. “And so when you celebrate, you also educate.”

President Joe Biden signed a bill designating Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021 and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recognized the holiday by giving federal employees the day off.

Omahans also can mark Juneteenth at other events this year, including a flag raising at the start of June by Juneteenth Nebraska and the Omaha Freedom Festival, which is June 18 at noon.

Williams said those interested in participating in this year’s parade or looking for more information, can call the Juneteenth hotline at 402-502-0395.

“This is a great opportunity to come out and enjoy one another as we celebrate our history,” he added.

