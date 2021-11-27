Omaha NAACP elects new leaders, launches membership drive

The Omaha Chapter of the NAACP is launching a membership drive and seeking to raise its profile in the community.
The organization wants to become more active in addressing such challenges in the community as voting rights, political engagement, education, fair housing and veterans’ affairs, said Preston Love Jr., the local chapter’s newly elected first vice president.
“The branch is recruiting committed residents who will help to create positive change in every area critical to equality in Omaha,” the chapter said in a press release.
The chapter recently elected new officers and installed them during a meeting at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. T. Michael Williams is president, succeeding Vickie Young, who served in the post for 11 years. The new officers include Chris Carithers, first vice president; Ellery Hogan, treasurer; Tamara Bailey, assistant treasurer; Deb Shaw, secretary; and Krystal Fox, assistant secretary.
Williams said he appreciated the work Young has done for the good of the minority community.
“The Omaha NAACP has over a century of civil and voting rights involvement and leadership in our community,” Williams said. “While focusing on the chapter’s tradition of commitment and service, it is my goal to strengthen the work of bringing equality to our community. . . . There is work to be done, and the significance of the Omaha NAACP is just as essential today as it was at its inception in 1914.”
The organization currently has about 100 members, but not many are active, Love said.
“The new membership drive is not only to get additional members but to get them active,” he said.
The drive begins in December and will continue through early 2022. It is being led by Krystal Fox. People interested in learning more about the branch can go to omahanaacp.org.
Chapter meetings are the third Saturday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at 2514 N. 24th St. in Omaha.
402-444-1057,