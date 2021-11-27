Omaha NAACP elects new leaders, launches membership drive

The Omaha Chapter of the NAACP is launching a membership drive and seeking to raise its profile in the community.

The organization wants to become more active in addressing such challenges in the community as voting rights, political engagement, education, fair housing and veterans’ affairs, said Preston Love Jr., the local chapter’s newly elected first vice president.

“The branch is recruiting committed residents who will help to create positive change in every area critical to equality in Omaha,” the chapter said in a press release.

The chapter recently elected new officers and installed them during a meeting at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. T. Michael Williams is president, succeeding Vickie Young, who served in the post for 11 years. The new officers include Chris Carithers, first vice president; Ellery Hogan, treasurer; Tamara Bailey, assistant treasurer; Deb Shaw, secretary; and Krystal Fox, assistant secretary.

Williams said he appreciated the work Young has done for the good of the minority community.