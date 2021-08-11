Omaha native headed to Tokyo to compete in Paralympics

In June, Eva placed second in both of her events at the U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Team Trials. She logged times of 20.11 seconds in the 100 meter and 2:15:26 in the 800 meter.

The International Paralympic Committee separates athletes into classifications to keep the competition fair and ensure that athletes win their events based on their athleticism and aren’t put at a disadvantage because of their disability.

Eva competes in the T34 class. “T” stands for track, and 34 stands for her impairment type, which is a coordination impairment. People in classes T31-34 compete in a seated position, such as a wheelchair. Competitors in the T35-38 classes compete upright.

“I’m so excited for Tokyo. I honestly didn’t really see this coming,” Eva said in a recent interview. “My brain has been in shock for a couple of weeks now. I don’t really know if it’s sunk in, but there’s definitely little moments where it sinks in and I get overwhelmed — in a good way.”

Eva said her training sessions help keep her focused.

“I know why I’m training this hard,” she said. “I know that it’s all going to be worth it.”

In high school, she said, she was told to “trust the process.”