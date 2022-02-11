Omaha nets little rain with more dry weather in the forecast

The Omaha area netted less than a quarter inch of rain overnight Thursday.

While it's helpful, the metro area is still abnormally dry for this time of winter. Other portions of the state are experiencing drought conditions.

Omaha had 0.21 inches of rain overnight, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Valley had 0.22 inches and Lincoln had 0.02 inches.

The dry stretch is likely to continue through the weekend and into early next week, Gross said.

Wednesday brings the potential for a wintry weather system — or rain — but Gross said it's too early to predict what the metro area will see or if it will hit the area.

"That system is pretty up in the air right now," she said.

Friday started out in the 40s, with temperatures expected to fall through most of the day.