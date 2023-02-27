Running the family newsstand in downtown Omaha gave Joe Radicia Jr. a unique perspective of his hometown.

He spoke with dozens of customers every day about topics as diverse as the Ak-Sar-Ben horse track and the 1969 moon landing. When the newsstand closed in 1996, former U.S. Rep. John Cavanaugh said that Joe and his brother, John, heard and exchanged so many opinions on the street corner that he liked to consult with them on politics.

"If you want to know how the election is going to turn out in advance, they're better than the Gallup Poll," Cavanaugh said.

Joe Radicia, 88, died Thursday in his Council Bluffs home shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive, Council Buffs.

The Radicia newsstand was a part of life in downtown Omaha for almost a century. Joe Radicia Sr., a Sicilian immigrant who died in 1970, first began selling newspapers in 1906 at the alley bordering the Brandeis store on 16th Street. He later established a canvas and wood newsstand at 16th and Farnam Streets.

His sons both graduated from Central High School before joining the Marines and then coming home to take over the newsstand. In 1986, a metal newsstand was built to match a revamped 16th Street. It closed 10 years later.

The Radicia brothers started helping out at their father's stand when they turned 5. Joe turned 5 in 1939, the year Hitler invaded Poland.

"I know my first day I took in $1.87," he told The World-Herald in 1996. "My dad kept it in a separate pile so he could see how I did. They called it teaching."

His son, Joe Radicia III of Omaha, helped his dad and uncle John, who died in 2000, mostly on the weekends. The brothers worked 15 to 16 hours a day, seven days a week, in all but the worst blizzards. Later, the newsstand opened about 6:30 a.m. during the week and closed around 5 p.m.

"Dad would have conversations with so many people. Everyone he met or sold the newspaper to," the younger Radicia said. "I don't know how he did it all those years. In the winter it could be brutal."

At home, the elder Radicia enjoyed spending his time gardening and cooking. He also baked bread every day.

After leaving the Marines, Joe Radicia Jr. had expressed an interest in attending college and pursuing a construction career. His father had other plans.

"His father said, 'I need you to help out with the newsstand and watch out for your brother,' " daughter-in-law Cheryl Radicia said. "My father-in-law made the decision to sacrifice (his plans) and to carry on with the family business."

In addition to his son and daughter-in-law, Radicia is survived by his wife, Angela Doyle Radicia of Council Bluffs; children Teresa Bernadette Bonfiglio of Los Angeles, Carolyn Radicia of St. Louis, and Michael Radicia, Stephanie Radicia and Benjamin Doyle, all of Omaha; sisters Marian Dukat, Pauline Cox and Tomasina Schroer, all of Omaha; and other family members.