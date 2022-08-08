Omaha nonprofit launching independent living program for autistic young adults

An eventual goal for most parents is to prepare their children to go out into the world and live independently.

But for families of children with autism, making that leap can come with some additional challenges.

To help bridge the gap, Omaha-based nonprofit Autism Action Partnership is launching a two-year, post-high school independent living program this fall for young adults with autism.

Justin Dougherty, the organization’s executive director, said four students already have committed to the program and the organization is accepting applications for four more to fill out the inaugural cohort.

Students enrolled in the Prosper Academy will live in suite-style dormitory housing in the St. John Paul II Newman Center near 71st and Pacific Streets and attend non-credit “learn for independence” classes at Metropolitan Community College’s South Campus, which will be taught by Autism Action staff.

The organization has licensed an evidence-based curriculum called Learn4Independence, which is used in similar transition programs across the country. It covers topics such as work, finances, relationships, nutrition, health, communication and social skills.

Participants also will participate in social activities, volunteerism, internships and jobs. They’ll also have 24-hour access to staff to help them work through any complications as they arise, from a missed bus to roommate conflicts. The organization continues to look for additional opportunities to partner with groups in the community on additional activities, from cooking classes to entertainment options.

“The goal is whatever skills they walk in with, we enhance those ... to be able to navigate whatever life throws at them,” Dougherty said.

The organization’s board, he said, has been talking about the need for such a program for about a decade. Staff began working on it before the pandemic. Finding the right curriculum was critical.

“I think we’ve found the right pieces now to make this happen,” he said.

The program itself, he said, is for young people with autism who have a realistic goal of living independently. Some participants already have college degrees, and some have tried unsuccessfully to live independently. While parents can do a lot to prepare their young people, he said, there are things they can’t replicate at home. While organizers expect most applicants will come from Nebraska, western Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas, they welcome applicants from outside the region who are willing to relocate to Omaha.

The program is geared to serve as a safe half-step between home and independent living, he said, “creating real life, but in a safe environment.”

Through the help of donors, the organization has reduced the cost of the program to $24,000 a year, which includes living expenses and staff access. The first cohort will serve as a pilot program. The organization’s goal is to tap other funding sources to cut the cost.

To learn more about the program, interested families can visit https://autismaction.org/prosperity/academy and fill out an inquiry form. Questions can be addressed to prosperacademy@autismaction.org

Dougherty said applicants will be screened to make sure they’re a good fit. Program staff already have spoken to parents of younger students about the program as a future option.

“We’re happy to talk to them about the future,” he said.