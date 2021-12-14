Omaha nonprofit plans new homeless shelter in converted hotel

The Douglas County allocation will come out of the county’s $111 million allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Last winter, we learned that these services prevent people experiencing homelessness from serious harm or death during the harshest of winter months,” Hattaway said. “Continuing to offer expanded opportunities for shelter and safety aligns with our efforts to provide housing stability across our community.”

Eligibility requirements are still being worked out. People will have to be referred to the shelter from other agencies. She said she could not project how many people it will serve in the coming months.

“Our effort is to supplement the work of what’s already existing in the community,” Hattaway said. “It’s to supplement and help with shelter density for traditional shelters.”