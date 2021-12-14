Omaha nonprofit plans new homeless shelter in converted hotel

Front Porch Investments, a nonprofit group focused on affordable housing in Omaha, plans to open a new homeless shelter in a converted hotel with help from federal COVID relief funding.
The Douglas County Board voted Tuesday to allocate $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief money to help launch the new shelter. The shelter in the hotel is part of efforts by Front Porch Investments, the Metro Area Continuum of Care and homelessness service providers to keep people safe, warm and COVID-free this winter and beyond.
The organizations also plan to open daytime warming centers and offer homelessness prevention services, in collaboration with the City of Omaha and service providers.
Front Porch leaders would not say Tuesday what hotel they are buying.
They said the plans build on their program to provide so-called “non-congregate shelter” last winter by leasing the closed Coco Key hotel and a portion of another hotel. Non-congregate shelter provides some level of privacy and social distancing to people; in this case, by housing them in hotel rooms. The federal government has encouraged and provided some funding for non-congregate emergency shelter during the pandemic.
Naomi Hattaway, director of operations from Front Porch Investments, said the group also anticipates funding from the City of Omaha and private philanthropists. It also has applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.
The Douglas County allocation will come out of the county’s $111 million allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Last winter, we learned that these services prevent people experiencing homelessness from serious harm or death during the harshest of winter months,” Hattaway said. “Continuing to offer expanded opportunities for shelter and safety aligns with our efforts to provide housing stability across our community.”
Eligibility requirements are still being worked out. People will have to be referred to the shelter from other agencies. She said she could not project how many people it will serve in the coming months.
“Our effort is to supplement the work of what’s already existing in the community,” Hattaway said. “It’s to supplement and help with shelter density for traditional shelters.”
Last winter, the effort served 278 people, and 42% of them moved on to permanent housing, Douglas County Board member Maureen Boyle said. Quoting from Front Porch’s proposal, she said 105 non-congregate sheltering residents were referred by traditional emergency shelters to reduce their density for COVID prevention purposes. Others were referred from hospitals, jails, living on the street, couch-surfing with friends or family or being displaced by fire or eviction, she said.
The County Board had allotted $2.5 million in Rescue Plan Act money to each board member’s discretion, provided the purpose meets federal guidelines and receives board approval. Boyle designated $1.25 million of her discretionary funds to the Front Porch effort. County Board member Roger Garcia tabbed $250,000 for it. The board voted 7-0 Tuesday to approve the allocation.
The Rescue Plan Act money from the county can’t be used to buy a building, but can be used for renovations, staff and programs.
“The bottom line is, this is a safety net organization and I think it’s really important for us to not only see this as the right thing to do for people, but to be honest with you it’s actually a money saving for the county,” Boyle said.
