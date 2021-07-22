Omaha nonprofits team up for $13.6 million housing effort

“What it will do for the community is great,” said César Garcia, executive director of Canopy South, which is working on the redevelopment of Southside Terrace Homes and other parts of South Omaha.

Some of the organizations are themselves builders or developers. Others help small for-profit builders, developers and/or homebuyers with loans and technical assistance. They share a vision to use the workforce housing money “to increase homeownership for the purposes of lifting neighborhoods without displacement and stabilizing previously disinvested areas of Omaha,” according to a press release from Spark. Construction of homes using the funds should begin by spring 2022, Berglund said.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recently announced the grants for the Omaha organizations and three Lincoln nonprofits.