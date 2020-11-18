Omaha officer honored for rescue of man from Elkhorn River

The Omaha Police Foundation named the 2019 Officer of the Year during its annual Officer of the Year Awards Luncheon Wednesday.

Officer Jason Messerschmidt was selected for the award from 29 honorees for his efforts in rescuing a man whose canoe had capsized on the Elkhorn River June 2, the foundation said in a press release.

Messerschmidt and Officer Mark Stewart assisted the rescue efforts from the air via helicopter.

The pilots were told that two adults and a 13-year-old were in the water.

The two pilots saw one man in the water and spotted the two others in the canoe. The pilots landed, and Messerschmidt hiked to the river and found the man, who had broken bones and abrasions, struggling in the water.

Messerschmidt found a long pole and pulled the man to shore, then helped him to the helicopter. The pilots flew him to nearby emergency personnel who treated his injuries.

The 20th annual Officer of the Year Awards Luncheon was held virtually this year. Twenty-nine Omaha police officers were recognized for their work in the prior year.