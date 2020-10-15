Omaha official clarifies yard waste services ahead of switch to new trash provider

Omaha residents have been calling the city with questions now that more than half the city has received two new 96-gallon carts for trash, yard waste and recycling.
The new covered carts can't be used until Nov. 30, when FCC Environmental Services takes over solid-waste collection from Waste Management, the company currently contracted by the city.
Until that date, people must continue to use their old trash cans and green recycling bins. A recycling event for old cans will be held after the switch.
More than 156,000 carts — about 54% of all new carts — had been delivered as of Thursday, said Jim Kee, quality control manager for the city's Public Works Department.
Crews have been delivering carts across Omaha, starting in the western part of the city and moving east. This week, they're wrapping up the area between 120th and 42nd Streets; next week, they will begin the final round of deliveries in the eastern part of the city.
Kee said the deliveries are scheduled so that new carts aren't dropped off on the same day as a neighborhood's trash collection.
Through Nov. 29, Waste Management will collect up to nine containers of trash and yard waste from each residence. Those nine containers can consist of any combination of yard waste and trash, in cans or brown yard waste bags.
On four Saturdays in October and November, the city will operate drop-off locations for yard waste and old tires. Those events are happening in place of a traditional fall cleanup event.
Once FCC takes over Nov. 30, yard waste and trash will be collected together in one of the 96-gallon carts. The other cart, for recycling, will be picked up every other week.
Come 2021, FCC will offer unlimited curbside collection of yard waste during a four- to six-week period in the spring and fall. People will have the option to pay for year-round unlimited curbside collection of yard waste.
