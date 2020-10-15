Omaha official clarifies yard waste services ahead of switch to new trash provider

Omaha residents have been calling the city with questions now that more than half the city has received two new 96-gallon carts for trash, yard waste and recycling.

The new covered carts can't be used until Nov. 30, when FCC Environmental Services takes over solid-waste collection from Waste Management, the company currently contracted by the city.

Until that date, people must continue to use their old trash cans and green recycling bins. A recycling event for old cans will be held after the switch.

More than 156,000 carts — about 54% of all new carts — had been delivered as of Thursday, said Jim Kee, quality control manager for the city's Public Works Department.

Crews have been delivering carts across Omaha, starting in the western part of the city and moving east. This week, they're wrapping up the area between 120th and 42nd Streets; next week, they will begin the final round of deliveries in the eastern part of the city.

Kee said the deliveries are scheduled so that new carts aren't dropped off on the same day as a neighborhood's trash collection.